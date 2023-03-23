Kyle Mattison, who makes online content under the name ‘The Padded Seat’, has amassed 850,000 social media followers - with more than 500,000 on TikTok - in the 12 months he has been posting reviews.

Kyle previously found viral success with his other channel ‘That Property Guy’, trading tips and tricks for young people looking to get on the property ladder. He started his new channel 12 months ago after accidentally booking a hospitality experience at a Chelsea football game and loving it. He has now been nominated for the South East Creative StartUp Award.

Kyle Mattison, founder of The Padded Seat, at Fratton Park in Portsmouth

Kyle, who has lived in Portsmouth since 2010, said: ‘It was really impromptu. There was no business model, no industry contacts, nothing like that.

‘When I bought the ticket, I didn’t realise it had hospitality on it. I was by myself and I had three hours inside the hospitality lounge at Stanford Bridge and I just thought ‘this is amazing’. Unlimited drinks, unlimited food, and some pretty cool memorabilia and trophies and stuff around the place.

‘I think the average fan doesn’t know much about it and how much they cost. I set up the account that evening after the match and within 24 hours I put a video out. That one video got 1.5 million views in two days. It’s a little bit mind-blowing. Its a bit of a cliche but without the followers I wouldn’t have had all of these opportunities.’

Since his first review, Kyle has been approached by major stadiums from across the UK and in the US to try their hospitality packages. He now has reviewed over 100 stadiums around the world including the home grounds of Arsenal, Man City, Chelsea, West Ham, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and the New York Red Bulls. The 32-year-old said that the quality of food, the lounge and value for money are important factors he assesses and added that the packages can cost anywhere from £30 to around £800.

Kyle has reviewed stadiums around the world and said he is 'just getting started'.

Pompey fan Kyle has also reviewed Fratton Park and praised the stadium for its old-fashioned style.

Kyle added: ‘For some people, the benefit is going to be that it’s a really old-school stadium, which I love. Piglets Pantries provided the pies which were really, really good. Different people will like different parts of each experience but I quite like the old-school stands.’

Professor Dylan Jones-Evans OBE, the creator of the StartUp Awards, said: ‘Start-up businesses are the lifeblood of any economy, being responsible for new jobs, innovation and in supporting communities in every nation and region across the UK. All of the finalists this year represent the best of those entrepreneurs who have spotted an opportunity and through their sheer hard work, talent and perseverance, have created an amazing new business that is creating real impact in its sector.’