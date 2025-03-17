Visitors have an intriguing behind the scenes tour at the Kings Theatre - in pictures

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 17th Mar 2025, 11:48 BST

An intriguing behind the scenes glimpse at the Kings Theatre was shared with visitors yesterday (Sunday, March 16) as the theatre hosted an open day.

The Southsea theatre hosted the day after the success of other similar events which gave more than 1,500 visitors the opportunity to watch live rehearsals for up-coming shows Bring It On and Annie on the stage, as well as speak to the Creative and Kings in-house Production teams to answer questions and provide details of how these shows are taken from auditions to rehearsals to stage.

The Kings Choir Resonate also performed on stage and younger attendees were able to take part in a Kings School of Performing Arts workshop, involving acting singing and dancing. There were also Ghost Stories, an interactive children’s area with Mrs Blossom Makes, costume displays and the chance to try some on, and stage make-up workshops.

The crowd-pleasing Spin-the-Wheel was also back giving people the chance to win tickets to up-coming shows including next year’s Pompey Panto, Aladdin, as well as the chance to find out more about the progress of Elevation 1907 – The Kings Theatre regeneration project.

To find out more about the regeneration plans for the theatre, watch the video embedded in this story

Pictures Nathan Lipsham:

Visitors tour the theatre

1. The Kings Theatre Open Day

Visitors tour the theatre | Nathan Lipsham/The News

Photo Sales
Visitors at the Kings Theatre

2. The Kings Theatre Open Day

Visitors at the Kings Theatre | The News/Nathan Lipsham Photo: Nathan Lipsham

Photo Sales
Behind the scenes at the Kings

3. The Kings Theatre Open Day

Behind the scenes at the Kings | Nathan Lipsham/The News Photo: Nathan Lipsham

Photo Sales
Finding out more about plans for the theatre in the future

4. The Kings Theatre Open Day

Finding out more about plans for the theatre in the future | Nathan Lipsham Photo: Nathan Lipsham/The News

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Kings Theatre SouthseaKings Theatre
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice