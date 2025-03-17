Visitors have an intriguing behind the scenes tour at the Kings Theatre - in pictures

The Southsea theatre hosted the day after the success of other similar events which gave more than 1,500 visitors the opportunity to watch live rehearsals for up-coming shows Bring It On and Annie on the stage, as well as speak to the Creative and Kings in-house Production teams to answer questions and provide details of how these shows are taken from auditions to rehearsals to stage.

The Kings Choir Resonate also performed on stage and younger attendees were able to take part in a Kings School of Performing Arts workshop, involving acting singing and dancing. There were also Ghost Stories, an interactive children’s area with Mrs Blossom Makes, costume displays and the chance to try some on, and stage make-up workshops.

The crowd-pleasing Spin-the-Wheel was also back giving people the chance to win tickets to up-coming shows including next year’s Pompey Panto, Aladdin, as well as the chance to find out more about the progress of Elevation 1907 – The Kings Theatre regeneration project.

To find out more about the regeneration plans for the theatre, watch the video embedded in this story

