VIVID welcomes new electrician apprentices

Starting out in the world of work can be tough, especially when experience is hard to come by. That’s why VIVID offers apprenticeships that give people the chance to learn on the job, gain qualifications, and build confidence in a supportive environment. Four new electrician apprentices have recently joined the team, taking their first steps into the housing and trade sector and beginning a journey that could shape their future.

The new apprentices will be working alongside experienced teams—learning the ropes, gaining qualifications, and building the confidence and skills they’ll need to succeed. It’s a meaningful opportunity to get hands-on experience in a skilled profession, and VIVID will be supporting them every step of the way.

VIVID is growing its apprenticeship programme as part of a long-term approach to developing talent and strengthening its workforce. Apprenticeships offer a practical route into skilled roles, helping people build experience while contributing to the work that keeps homes and services running safely and smoothly. There are currently 19 apprentices working across different teams, and VIVID is looking to expand that number as it continues to invest in future skills.

Duncan Short, Group Resources Director at VIVID, said: "We’re really pleased to welcome our new electrician apprentices. Apprenticeships are a great way to learn, grow, and build a career—and we’re proud to support people taking that first step. We’re looking forward to seeing them build their skills and confidence as they settle into life at VIVID.”

Myles, one of VIVID's new electrician apprentices, said "I’m really happy to be here at VIVID and I’m excited to learn new things every day in a hands on environment.”

Mark Churcher, Head of Building Compliance at VIVID, said, “It’s great to welcome new apprentices on board. They’re joining a busy and skilled group who are always happy to share their knowledge. We’re here to make sure they get the experience and support they need to build confidence and start a strong career in the trade.”