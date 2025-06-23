VIVID’s Victory Quay development in Portsmouth welcomes Homes England

Homes England representatives visited VIVID’s landmark Victory Quay development in Portsmouth, recognising the project’s role in delivering not just new homes, but a thriving, inclusive community on the city’s historic waterfront.

Funding from Homes England is playing a vital role in making Victory Quay possible, this support is unlocking the potential of a long-unused brownfield site, allowing VIVID and its partners to focus on delivering 835 high-quality homes, many of which will be affordable.

Tristan Samuels, Group Development and New Business Director of VIVID, said:

"Victory Quay is more than just bricks and mortar — it’s about creating a place where people feel connected, supported, and proud to live. Working with our partners is crucial in creating a well-connected, sustainable neighbourhood that will serve the people of Portsmouth for years to come."

Victory Quay, Portsmouth

Pauline Schaffer – Director of Infrastructure Funding of Homes England, commented:

"Funding from the Brownfield, Infrastructure and Land Fund is enabling the development of around 835 new homes at Tipner East in Portsmouth.

The Victory Quay development is an excellent example of how we are supporting partners like VIVID and Portsmouth City Council to create new homes and thriving places that people can be proud of."

This ambitious development — a collaboration between VIVID, Portsmouth City Council, and Homes England — will breathe new life into the underused brownfield site at Tipner East. Once complete, it will provide 835 new homes and create a thriving, inclusive community that reflects the city’s bold vision for sustainable growth and regeneration.