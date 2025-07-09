Voyager Park’s final frontier as only two industrial/warehouse units left to occupy

Just two industrial/warehouse units at a major commercial estate in Portsmouth are available following the latest letting.

Bell Integration, one of the top IT service providers in the UK, signed a 10-year lease on the 13,493 sq ft E2 unit at Voyager Park, which comprises a 89,531 sq ft multi-let estate where property consultancy firm Vail Williams acts on behalf of Canmoor.

Bell Integration, which owns four units at Voyager Park, leased the unit following the relocation of Diamond Cut Refinishing from E2 to unit 111 at Proxima Park, Waterlooville, seven miles away.

Alex Gauntlett, a Vail Williams Partner working from the firm’s Portsmouth office at Lakeside North Harbour, said: ‘There were a lot of moving parts in this particular deal for E2, with us sourcing the unit off-market for Bell Integration, having first secured Diamond Cut Refinishing suitable premises in Waterlooville for its alloy wheel repair services.

‘With the surrender of the existing lease by the former occupier, and a new lease signed by Bell Integration, and all in alignment on timings, the two companies were sourced ideal workplaces with good roads and international port links.’

Alex added: “With the latest letting, just two units remain at Voyager Park and are available for occupancy immediately. We anticipate keen interest given that there is high demand and little availability at industrial/warehousing schemes in the Portsmouth region.’

E5 is 7,081 sq ft and E10, which backs on to E5, is 3,912 sq ft.

Both have 7.5m clear internal height, a dedicated loading yard, 24-hour monitored CCTV and 30kN/m2 floor loading.

‘Both are fully refurbished to Grade A standards, with new offices, natural light and staff welfare facilities, and can be combined to 10,993 sq ft for economies of scale,’ said Alex.

Joint agents at Voyager Park in Portfield Road are Vail Williams and Lambert Smith Hampton.

Occupiers at Voyager Park, which has 15 units, include Euro Car Parts, Velocetec, Siltech and HPS Plumbers Merchant.