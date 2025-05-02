Warner Goodman LLP announces two new partners as part of strategic growth
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
These appointments bring the firm's total number of Partners to 21 and represent a key development in Warner Goodman's ongoing strategic expansion. The promotions also reflect the firm's continued commitment to recognising internal talent, investing in staff development, and strengthening its leadership team to support clients and long-term growth.
Emma Gilliland, a Chartered Legal Executive and Team Leader of the firm's Fareham Residential Conveyancing team, joined Warner Goodman in 2012. Having progressed through the firm's WG Academy Programme and qualified in 2024, her promotion acknowledges her dedication, leadership qualities, and valuable contribution across the organisation.
Grant Usher joined Warner Goodman in 2020 and, in just five years, has developed a strong portfolio of commercial clients, establishing himself as one of the most reputable commercial solicitors in the Hampshire area. Grant's promotion highlights his current impact within the firm and his potential as a future leader.
Andy Munden, Managing Partner and Chartered Legal Executive, commented: "It's fantastic to welcome Emma and Grant as our newest Partners at Warner Goodman. These promotions reflect our focus on career development and creating genuine progression opportunities within the firm.
"Emma's journey is a brilliant example of how we support and develop talent from within. From Assistant to Team Leader and now Partner, she has consistently demonstrated drive, commitment, and excellence. Emma's commitment to the very highest standards of client care marked her out as a future leader in the firm.
"Grant has made an incredible impact in a short time. He joined us during the COVID-19 pandemic and impressed everyone with his calm approach and drive to succeed. His expertise and reputation in the commercial sector are invaluable, and this promotion is a well-deserved recognition of his achievements.
"Becoming a Partner is a significant career milestone, and I'm delighted to see them take on such integral roles within the firm's future."
Alongside the new Partners, Warner Goodman has also announced four new Associate appointments:
- Alice Browne (HR Manager)
- Mollie Leak (Litigation Solicitor)
- Joe Taylor (Commercial Property Solicitor)
- Karon Walton (Private Client Chartered Legal Executive)
Andy adds: "I'm incredibly proud to announce this year's promotions, which recognise our team's hard work and dedication. Having a diverse group of Associates from both legal and business support backgrounds is vital to the future of Warner Goodman. By investing in our people today, we're building a strong and sustainable future for the firm."
Warner Goodman continues to focus on building a forward-thinking, inclusive, and resilient legal practice, offering exceptional client service and meaningful career opportunities for its people.