Warner Goodman LLP announces two new partners as part of strategic growth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hampshire-based law firm Warner Goodman LLP has announced the promotion of Emma Gilliland and Grant Usher to Partner, effective from the 1st of May 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These appointments bring the firm's total number of Partners to 21 and represent a key development in Warner Goodman's ongoing strategic expansion. The promotions also reflect the firm's continued commitment to recognising internal talent, investing in staff development, and strengthening its leadership team to support clients and long-term growth.

Emma Gilliland, a Chartered Legal Executive and Team Leader of the firm's Fareham Residential Conveyancing team, joined Warner Goodman in 2012. Having progressed through the firm's WG Academy Programme and qualified in 2024, her promotion acknowledges her dedication, leadership qualities, and valuable contribution across the organisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grant Usher joined Warner Goodman in 2020 and, in just five years, has developed a strong portfolio of commercial clients, establishing himself as one of the most reputable commercial solicitors in the Hampshire area. Grant's promotion highlights his current impact within the firm and his potential as a future leader.

Warner Goodman LLP's newly appointed Associates, Alice Browne, Mollie Leak, Joe Taylor and Karon Walton, pictured with Managing Partner Andy Munden.

Andy Munden, Managing Partner and Chartered Legal Executive, commented: "It's fantastic to welcome Emma and Grant as our newest Partners at Warner Goodman. These promotions reflect our focus on career development and creating genuine progression opportunities within the firm.

"Emma's journey is a brilliant example of how we support and develop talent from within. From Assistant to Team Leader and now Partner, she has consistently demonstrated drive, commitment, and excellence. Emma's commitment to the very highest standards of client care marked her out as a future leader in the firm.

"Grant has made an incredible impact in a short time. He joined us during the COVID-19 pandemic and impressed everyone with his calm approach and drive to succeed. His expertise and reputation in the commercial sector are invaluable, and this promotion is a well-deserved recognition of his achievements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Becoming a Partner is a significant career milestone, and I'm delighted to see them take on such integral roles within the firm's future."

Warner Goodman LLP's newly appointed Partners, Emma Gilliland and Grant Usher, pictured with Managing Partner Andy Munden.

Alongside the new Partners, Warner Goodman has also announced four new Associate appointments:

Andy adds: "I'm incredibly proud to announce this year's promotions, which recognise our team's hard work and dedication. Having a diverse group of Associates from both legal and business support backgrounds is vital to the future of Warner Goodman. By investing in our people today, we're building a strong and sustainable future for the firm."

Warner Goodman continues to focus on building a forward-thinking, inclusive, and resilient legal practice, offering exceptional client service and meaningful career opportunities for its people.