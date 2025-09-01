Warning to Portsmouth businesses over umbrella company changes

Business and advisory group Azets is urging Portsmouth and Hampshire businesses to prepare for changes in their legal responsibilities around employment tax following the Government’s increased regulation of umbrella companies.

Azets has Hampshire offices in Southampton (Chandler’s Ford), Portsmouth and Havant.

From 6 April 2026, the responsibility for accounting for National Insurance contributions (NIC) and pay as you earn (PAYE) will be moved from the umbrella company to the recruitment agency, or to the end client if a recruitment agency is not involved.

As a result, recruitment agencies and end clients will be contacted by HMRC if an umbrella company fails to pay NIC and/or PAYE to HMRC.

“For some firms, umbrella companies are an established means of managing payroll for contractors, but they can also be used as a method of tax avoidance,” said Jez Howson, Hampshire-based Tax Director at Azets.

“The Government’s new approach will reduce the risk of this happening, but it will also put businesses on the hook for these payments if the company they use doesn’t pay HMRC what its owed – even if this is a legitimate mistake.”

To minimise the risk of being caught out by the changes, Azets advises businesses to:

Review their policies and procedures for ‘off-payroll’ workers to ensure that, in addition to addressing tax status and IR35, due diligence is undertaken on your supply chain.

Obtain documentation from the supply chain to show there is tax compliance as part of this due diligence process.

Ensure due diligence is carried out on any new umbrella providers.

Regularly audit your supply chain to identify when any new issues arise.

Jez added: “April 2026 may feel like a long time away, but I’d urge businesses to start preparing for these changes now and minimise the risk of being investigated by HMRC.”