Warrior Events named finalist in UK Small Business Awards for Best Event Decor Business

By daniella warrior
Contributor
Published 11th Sep 2025, 13:49 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2025, 13:56 BST
Portsmouth-based Warrior Events is celebrating a major milestone as a finalist in the prestigious UK Small Business Awards in the category of Best Event Decor Business.

Now in its fourth year of business, Warrior Events has built a reputation for creating high quality bespoke balloon displays, prop hire, and event decor tailored to every occasion. From weddings and birthdays to corporate events and community celebrations, the company has become a go to name in Hampshire for unforgettable event styling.

For founder Daniella Warrior, the recognition is especially meaningful.

“From being a young girl who once felt lost and unsure of where life was heading, to now running a successful small business, it’s been an incredible journey. To be named a finalist means absolutely everything.”

This is not the first time Warrior Events has been recognised nationally. The business was shortlisted in the top 10 at the 2023 & 2024 Uk Balloon Awards for Best Newcomer and Best Display Incorporating Props and Flowers.

Becoming a finalist in the UK Small Business Awards further cements Warrior Events’ position as one of the leading event décor specialists in the region.

Daniella Warrior, founder of Warrior Events, pictured at last year’s UK Balloon Artist Awards, where she was also shortlisted for an award.

1. Contributed

Daniella Warrior, founder of Warrior Events, pictured at last year’s UK Balloon Artist Awards, where she was also shortlisted for an award. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Warrior Events specialises in bespoke balloon displays, prop hire, and event décor across Hampshire.

2. Contributed

Warrior Events specialises in bespoke balloon displays, prop hire, and event décor across Hampshire. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Founder Daniella at work, transforming venues into unforgettable spaces.

3. Contributed

Founder Daniella at work, transforming venues into unforgettable spaces. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
One of Warrior Events standout balloon and prop designs, showcasing the creativity that led to national award recognition.

4. Contributed

One of Warrior Events standout balloon and prop designs, showcasing the creativity that led to national award recognition. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthHampshire
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice