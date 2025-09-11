Warrior Events named finalist in UK Small Business Awards for Best Event Decor Business

Now in its fourth year of business, Warrior Events has built a reputation for creating high quality bespoke balloon displays, prop hire, and event decor tailored to every occasion. From weddings and birthdays to corporate events and community celebrations, the company has become a go to name in Hampshire for unforgettable event styling.

For founder Daniella Warrior, the recognition is especially meaningful.

“From being a young girl who once felt lost and unsure of where life was heading, to now running a successful small business, it’s been an incredible journey. To be named a finalist means absolutely everything.”

This is not the first time Warrior Events has been recognised nationally. The business was shortlisted in the top 10 at the 2023 & 2024 Uk Balloon Awards for Best Newcomer and Best Display Incorporating Props and Flowers.

Becoming a finalist in the UK Small Business Awards further cements Warrior Events’ position as one of the leading event décor specialists in the region.

Daniella Warrior, founder of Warrior Events, pictured at last year's UK Balloon Artist Awards, where she was also shortlisted for an award.

Warrior Events specialises in bespoke balloon displays, prop hire, and event décor across Hampshire.

Founder Daniella at work, transforming venues into unforgettable spaces.

One of Warrior Events standout balloon and prop designs, showcasing the creativity that led to national award recognition.