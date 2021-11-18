Waste management firm CSG shows its commitment to Toilet Twinning charity with £11,000 donation
A WASTE management firm in Fareham has pledged its commitment to a charity aiming to flush away the world’s toilet troubles.
CSG has shown its support for Toilet Twinning, which helps provide safe toilets, clean water and handwashing stations in vulnerable communities overseas.
As part of its partnership, CSG is donating 50p to the charity for every household septic tank that the company empties.
Based on last year’s performance CSG is making a donation of £11,000 to Toilet Twinning this year.
The firm spoke about its commitment ahead of World Toilet Day, a United Nations designated date celebrating toilets’ importance as a means for managing waste and protecting health, safety and dignity, which takes place on November 19.
Jen Cartmell, treatment director for CSG, said: ‘This felt like a very natural partnership for the business. Toilet Twinning’s commitment of empowering communities and installing long-term solutions matched our own ethos for sustainable waste and resource management here in the UK.
‘Safe sanitation and waste disposal is something we take for granted. Even if homes don’t have mains drainage, a septic tank will safely store wastewater until companies, like ourselves, empty them.
‘However, for many people this is not the case, and we want to help raise awareness of this basic human right and the sanitation crisis.’
Lorraine Kingsley, CEO of Toilet Twinning, said that a key focus for the charity is teaching communities the importance of good hygiene and sanitation and involving community members in building toilets and installing water systems, to ensure their sustainability.
She added: ‘More than 1.7 billion, or one in four, people do not have somewhere safe and hygienic to go to the toilet and over 700 children under five die from diarrhoea linked to unsafe water, sanitation and poor hygiene every day.
‘We are focused on reducing these alarming figures and the support of large companies, like CSG, helps make this a reality.
‘CSG’s generous £11,000 donation will go direct to our projects in Democratic Republic of Congo. It was an amazing surprise which will help make a real difference in one of our priority regions.’
CSG, which operates from 27 UK sites including its head office in Segensworth, is one of the largest privately-owned waste management groups in Britain. It employs over 550 people nationally.