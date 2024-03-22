WATCH: Osborn Road car park in Fareham nearly completely demolished as work nears completion

Demolition work has nearly completed at the Osborn Road car park with very little left standing.
By Joe Williams
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 11:00 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2024, 11:16 GMT

The site will soon be a surface level facility with demolitions crews working hard since the start of January to bring down the existing building from the inside out.

The progress of the work can be seen in the video embedded within the first page of the story.

Here are 23 pictures of the current state of the building:

There is now little left of the car park as the demolition nears completion.

1. Osborn Road car park demolition

There is now little left of the car park as the demolition nears completion. Photo: Chris Moorhouse

