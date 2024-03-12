The demolition crew have been hard at work working from the inside out of the carpark to flatten the aging facility which is going to be replaced with a surface-level facility.
To see their progress watch the video embedded within the first page of this story.
1. Osborn Road car park demolition
The last piece of the structure remaining. Picture: Mike Cooter (110324) Photo: Mike Cooter
2. Osborn Road car park
The demolition team at work. Picture: Mike Cooter (110324) Photo: Mike Cooter
3. Osborn Road car park demolition
The demolition team at work to remove the last of the structure. Picture: Mike Cooter (110324) Photo: Mike Cooter
4. Osborn Road car park demolition
The demolition team has been hard at work. Picture: Mike Cooter (110324) Photo: Mike Cooter