WATCH: Osborn Road carpark in Fareham disappears as demolition enters last phase

The Osborn Road carpark in Fareham has almost disappeared as the demolition work at the former multi-storey enters its final phase.
By Kelly Brown
Published 12th Mar 2024, 16:14 GMT

The demolition crew have been hard at work working from the inside out of the carpark to flatten the aging facility which is going to be replaced with a surface-level facility.

To see their progress watch the video embedded within the first page of this story.

The last piece of the structure remaining. Picture: Mike Cooter (110324)

Osborn Road car park demolition

The last piece of the structure remaining. Picture: Mike Cooter (110324)

The demolition team at work. Picture: Mike Cooter (110324)

Osborn Road car park

The demolition team at work. Picture: Mike Cooter (110324)

The demolition team at work to remove the last of the structure. Picture: Mike Cooter (110324)

Osborn Road car park demolition

The demolition team at work to remove the last of the structure. Picture: Mike Cooter (110324)

The demolition team has been hard at work. Picture: Mike Cooter (110324)

Osborn Road car park demolition

The demolition team has been hard at work. Picture: Mike Cooter (110324)

