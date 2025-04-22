WATCH: Stunning new 'Beauté' salon opens in Lee-on-Solent - gallery

By Steve Deeks
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 16:42 BST
A stunning new “Beauté” salon has opened its doors.

Owner Aimee Wallbridge said she nearly died last year and decided to open a beauty salon as “life's too short”.

She opened Club Beauté in Pier Street on Tuesday of last week and held a party on Easter Friday to mark the occasion.

Aimee, who turns 30 on Thursday, welcomed people for the occasion.

Here’s pictures below of the event.

You can also see a video above.

Aimee Wallbridge has opened up her own beauty salon called Club Beauté in Pier Street, Lee-on-the-Solent, and held a opening party on Good Friday April 18, 2025. Picture: Sarah Standing (180425-4335)

1. Aimee Wallbridge opens Club Beauté

Aimee Wallbridge has opened up her own beauty salon called Club Beauté in Pier Street, Lee-on-the-Solent, and held a opening party on Good Friday April 18, 2025. Picture: Sarah Standing (180425-4335) Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Aimee Wallbridge who turns thirty on April 24, 2025, has opened up her own beauty salon called Club Beauté in Pier Street, Lee-on-the-Solent, and held a opening party on Good Friday April 18, 2025. Pictured is: Aimee Wallbridge with her husband Louis and their children Rome (3) and Effie (19 months old). Picture: Sarah Standing (180425-1985)

2. Aimee Wallbridge opens beauty salon called Club Beauté

Aimee Wallbridge who turns thirty on April 24, 2025, has opened up her own beauty salon called Club Beauté in Pier Street, Lee-on-the-Solent, and held a opening party on Good Friday April 18, 2025. Pictured is: Aimee Wallbridge with her husband Louis and their children Rome (3) and Effie (19 months old). Picture: Sarah Standing (180425-1985) Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Aimee Wallbridge who turns thirty on April 24, 2025, has opened up her own beauty salon called Club Beauté in Pier Street, Lee-on-the-Solent, and held a opening party on Good Friday April 18, 2025. Picture: Sarah Standing (180425-1973)

3. Aimee Wallbridge opens beauty salon called Club Beauté

Aimee Wallbridge who turns thirty on April 24, 2025, has opened up her own beauty salon called Club Beauté in Pier Street, Lee-on-the-Solent, and held a opening party on Good Friday April 18, 2025. Picture: Sarah Standing (180425-1973) Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Aimee Wallbridge has opened up her own beauty salon called Club Beauté in Pier Street, Lee-on-the-Solent, and held a opening party on Good Friday April 18, 2025. Picture: Sarah Standing (180425-4337)

4. Aimee Wallbridge opens Club Beauté

Aimee Wallbridge has opened up her own beauty salon called Club Beauté in Pier Street, Lee-on-the-Solent, and held a opening party on Good Friday April 18, 2025. Picture: Sarah Standing (180425-4337) Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Easter
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice