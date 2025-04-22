WATCH: Stunning new 'Beauté' salon opens in Lee-on-Solent - gallery

Owner Aimee Wallbridge said she nearly died last year and decided to open a beauty salon as “life's too short”.
She opened Club Beauté in Pier Street on Tuesday of last week and held a party on Easter Friday to mark the occasion.
Aimee, who turns 30 on Thursday, welcomed people for the occasion.
Here’s pictures below of the event.
You can also see a video above.
1. Aimee Wallbridge opens Club Beauté
Aimee Wallbridge has opened up her own beauty salon called Club Beauté in Pier Street, Lee-on-the-Solent, and held a opening party on Good Friday April 18, 2025. Picture: Sarah Standing (180425-4335) Photo: Sarah Standing
2. Aimee Wallbridge opens beauty salon called Club Beauté
Aimee Wallbridge who turns thirty on April 24, 2025, has opened up her own beauty salon called Club Beauté in Pier Street, Lee-on-the-Solent, and held a opening party on Good Friday April 18, 2025.
Pictured is: Aimee Wallbridge with her husband Louis and their children Rome (3) and Effie (19 months old).
Picture: Sarah Standing (180425-1985) Photo: Sarah Standing
3. Aimee Wallbridge opens beauty salon called Club Beauté
Aimee Wallbridge who turns thirty on April 24, 2025, has opened up her own beauty salon called Club Beauté in Pier Street, Lee-on-the-Solent, and held a opening party on Good Friday April 18, 2025.
Picture: Sarah Standing (180425-1973) Photo: Sarah Standing
4. Aimee Wallbridge opens Club Beauté
Aimee Wallbridge has opened up her own beauty salon called Club Beauté in Pier Street, Lee-on-the-Solent, and held a opening party on Good Friday April 18, 2025. Picture: Sarah Standing (180425-4337) Photo: Sarah Standing
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.