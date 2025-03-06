Water meters are set to be installed in every home supplied by Portsmouth Water as part of a huge environmental plan to safeguard future supplies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company, which supplies water to 740,000 people in Hampshire and West Sussex, is set to embark on a £377million five-year investment plan which will see around 170,000 new smart water meters installed by 2030, as well as measures taken to reduce leaks and improve its infrastructure.

“We know this is a big ask,” said Portsmouth Water’s CEO Bob Taylor. “But we need to something which will help to reduce the amount of water we are using so that we are taking less from the environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is about safeguarding the future, as well as our environment.”

It is hoped the move towards water meters will help to save water

It comes as the company carries out a trial in Farlington where a number of smart water meters have been installed. This has allowed the company to monitor the impact on water use as well as allow customers to provide feedback which Portsmouth Water says has been largely positive so far.

Around a third of the water supplied by Portsmouth Water comes from local springs, with the rest coming from bore holes and locations such as via the treatment works at the River Itchen. However, a move away from extracting water from chalk streams will ensure that the environment is better protected and that the area has a better supply of water in years to come.

It explained that the new smart water meters take readings every 30 minutes which allows the company to not only provide an accurate bill, but also means it can better detect leaks through the data it collects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portsmouth Water has also said that many of its customers who are already on water meters have seen a reduction in their bills. Data is also shared with Southern Water, resulting in a reduction of that portion of the water bill too, with people making the switch as they look to save money on their household bills.

The company’s five-year plan also includes:

Maintaining reliable supplies by upgrading treatment works, pumps and pipes

Reducing leaks by 15% by 2030 and halving them by 2040

Removing lead pipes from schools and nurseries

Strengthening water security, keeping supplies safe from cyber threats and extreme weather

Delivering Havant Thicket Reservoir to secure resilient resources, protect world-renowned chalk streams and provide community leisure space

The company will also be using a range of technology to help reduce leaks, but will also deploy some more unusual methods including the use of specially trained dogs who can detect chlorine.

It will also be working to find ways to better collect water which leak from springs and flood fields and grassy areas, as well as work with agricultural businesses to find better ways of using and supplying water.

The company’s five-year plan has been approved after Ofwat agreed to allow Portsmouth Water to increase water bills to help raise the funds needed. This will see the average bill raise from £120 to £150 this year, rising steadily over the next five years to an average of £184 by the end of year five.

This excludes the bill for waste water only which is carried out by Southern Water with huge increases planned in addition to the Portsmouth Water charge.