Waterlooville corner shop McColl's to become Morrisons Daily after chain's collapse into adminsitration
and live on Freeview channel 276
The McColl’s corner shop at 6 Hambledon Parade, Hambledon Road, Waterlooville will close on November Tuesday, November 28 for a complete refit and re-open on December 8 as a branch of Morrisons Daily.
According to store manager Stephen Butler, the shop is hiring three new members of staff as part of the change.
Morrisons acquired all of McColl’s 1,160 stores last year after the convenience store chain collapsed into administration. Many have since been transformed into branches of “Morrisons Daily”.
A Morrisons spokesperson said: “The new Morrisons Daily fresh food convenience store will offer customers a carefully tailored mix of Morrisons own brand products alongside branded favourites. As well as new ranges, the store has received a complete redesign internally and externally incorporating Morrisons bright, modern branding. Fresh food is at the heart of the store and we hope customers will love it.”