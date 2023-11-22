A Waterlooville shop is set to close and be transformed as it has been taken over by a supermarket chain.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The McColl’s corner shop at 6 Hambledon Parade, Hambledon Road, Waterlooville will close on November Tuesday, November 28 for a complete refit and re-open on December 8 as a branch of Morrisons Daily.

NOW READ: Morrisons to make major changes to online delivery fees

According to store manager Stephen Butler, the shop is hiring three new members of staff as part of the change.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shop will reopen as Morrisons Daily next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morrisons acquired all of McColl’s 1,160 stores last year after the convenience store chain collapsed into administration. Many have since been transformed into branches of “Morrisons Daily”.