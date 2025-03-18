Waterlooville dog walker up for national award
She always knew I loved working with dogs and wanted something for myself so she helped me to go on training days and get the full knowledge of plenty of training courses.
However my nan passed away before I actually set up and never saw my business, Portsmouth K9 Academy, succeed. Now being up for a UK award I am so lucky and blessed we are so excited to share this news. I would always say never give up to fulfil your dreams.
We set up in memory of my nan and now we are up for an award for the pet care services.
We always provide 5 star pet care and thrive on having happy and structured group walks as a qualified trainer we thrive for the pups wellbeing.