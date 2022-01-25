A creche has opened at Waterlooville’s Horizon Leisure Centre, providing parents who live nearby to enjoy its facilities while their children are looked after.

The creche is free to use for parents of children who hold platinum memberships to the centre.

They can use any of the facilities, such as the three-floor gym, swimming pool or attend any of the many classes, while their children are looked after for a minimum of 30 minutes, up to an hour and a half.

Rachael McManus with Ralphie (2), Oliver (2) and Sarena Langford. Picture: Mike Cooter (210122)

The creche, which is run by qualified childcare workers, is open to children aged up to six years old, who will have access to a range of activities, such as arts and crafts, games, sensory play and more.

The creche soft launched on Monday, January 10 but officially opened on Friday, January 21, with Councillor Gwen Robinson from Havant Borough Council cutting the ribbon.

Responding to a community need, Horizon is hoping the new creche will make it easier for parents to make good use of the wide range of activities on offer that promote an active lifestyle and contribute to wellbeing while leaving their children to have fun in the creche.

Manager of marketing and communications, Jayne Enskat said: ‘As a parent myself I know how easy it is to neglect your self care and not do things for yourself when you have children. We’re hoping that the new creche will allow people in Waterlooville to take that essential time for themselves while their kids are being looked after by people they can trust. This is going to potentially be life-changing for one-parent families.

Sarah Moulds (Centre Manager) with Pearl (2) and Adele Starkey. Picture: Mike Cooter (210122)

‘Not only can they use the leisure facilities to keep fit and look after their health, but they can also meet friends at our café and take the time to socialise. There’s so many options on-site, our memberships are already very affordable and offer so many benefits and we’re really pleased to be now offering this new option to our members.’

It will also be open to non-members who wish to use the facilities on a pay-as-you-go basis, with sessions costing £1.80 per 30 minutes.

The creche can be booked by telephoning Horizon on (023) 9224 5900 or booking through its mobile app.