Concerns were raised regarding the overabundance of food outlets in the area. The approved site in Elletra Avenue is next door to a Lidl and McDonalds’s.

Permission has been granted to develop the vacant site

Many residents on Facebook were unhappy with the plans and are clamouring for more entertainment venues. Mandy Cox said: ‘Stupid, we’ve got so many coffee shops, food and takeaway outlets.

‘How about something like a bowling alley, ice rink, or something along those lines?’ Sam Ellis added: ‘We need things to do and visit for families, not more food and drink.

‘Although, I do welcome the Aldi as nearest one is Havant currently.’ Chris Dodd sarcastically remarked: ‘Oh good, another Costa, to compliment the other 42 in a two mile radius.’

Lee Davies concurred: ‘Just what Waterlooville needs, more coffee shops!’ Jay Fisher was confused with how the plans went ahead given the level of criticism.

The remaining neighbouring site which it is hoped will be used for leisure. Picture: Contributed

She said: ‘How do these things get approved with so many objections? So much better to have entertainment there with some restaurants.’

Christopher Cottrell said: ‘If Aldi had chosen the empty Waitrose store instead, it could have drummed up much needed business for the current ghost town of Waterlooville itself, instead of on the outskirts.’

Lynda Austin said: ‘We don’t need any more shops to detract from our dying town centre. There is a great need for leisure activities given that thousands of new houses have been built thus lots of people and kids they have nowhere local to go.

‘Build a bowling alley, cinema, soft play or escape rooms, anything that will get kids off the streets.’ Some residents were more supportive of the scheme.

