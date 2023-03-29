Scott Williams, 33 from Waterlooville, launched The Classic Detailer having held a lifelong passion for cars and has been working with them all his life. His father ran a similar company during Scott’s childhood which he continued until his death last year.

Scott’s business offers services including full-body car cleaning, headlight restoration, and ceramic coating. The business uses the ‘highest-grade products to produce stunning results’ and the entrepeneur said he caters to all cars but he specialises in vintage and luxury models.

Scott Williams (33) owner of The Classic Detailer. Picture: Sarah Standing

Scott, who moved to Waterlooville from Manchester 16 years ago, said: ‘It’s a detailing company so we are specifically aimed at higher end models, doing everything down to the right detail and getting into every nook and cranny.

‘My dad did this when I was young, he started it in the 1980s. Growing up, that was all I was doing anytime I was off school, holidays and when I finished school I was out with him doing the same thing.

‘It’s just following on from him really. There’s always been something in my life about cars.’

Scott has recently cleaned some valuable cars such as high-end BMWs and a Nissan GT-R, and hopes to cater to help more luxury car owners ‘give their pride and joy the love and care it deserves.’

Scott Williams (33) owner of The Classic Detailer since January 2023. Picture: Sarah Standing

His business name pays homage to his late father who inspired his venture into the industry.

Scott added: ‘He was called the Classic Valeting Company and obviously I’m The Classic Detailer. It is a proud moment. My father passed away unfortunately around a year ago, so getting up and running by the time we’ve come around to this anniversary of his death is quite nice. We’re Waterlooville based but we cover the area of Hampshire and West Sussex. Eventually, we’ll have a team of people out on the road covering that area and maybe even further.’

