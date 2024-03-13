Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Havant Borough Council are inviting residents to the Waterlooville Town Centre Gallery & Exhibition where the draft content for the Waterlooville Masterplan will be showcased. The exhibition will be held at 95 London Road, the old Game shop unit, from Thursday, March 14 to Saturday, March 16.

This follows on from the festival of ideas event that took place in January, where residents shared their ideas on how to make Waterlooville a place people want to visit. Since then work has been ongoing and the council is ready reveal their plans so far.

Councillor Alex Rennie, Leader of Havant Borough Council, says: “Thank you to everyone who has taken part in past events and shared their views on the Masterplan so far. We encourage everyone to attend the gallery and exhibition for as long as their time allows. Feedback from residents and visitors is vital in shaping the future of Waterlooville Town Centre.”

The event is free to attend and members of the project team will be on hand to discuss the development and answer any questions that residents may have. The gallery and exhibition will be open at the following times:

Thursday, March 14: 10am to 9pm

Friday, March 15: 8am to 9pm

Saturday, March16: 8am to 5pm