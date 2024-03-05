Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I tried out bowls at Waterlooville Bowling Club where Chair Jackie Buckley and coach Mark Edwards are trying to encourage more young people to take up the sport.

But how true is this stereotype? Jackie Buckley, the chair of Waterlooville Bowling Club, believes that bowls should be for all ages and invited me down to experience it first hand. I am not someone that would turn down the opportunity to play sport, whether it is playing or watching, I love all sport. However, if I am being completely honest, I have yet to find a sport that I am particularly good at. At the age of 36, any dreams of an athletic career have all but dwindled but there always remains that glimmer of hope that you stumbled into a sport which you have a natural talent.

Beyond my (half-jesting) hopes of sporting stardom, there is a more serious point to be made. Bowls is a sport with a long and rich history in England, and one that's origins can be dated back to Roman times. For it to be written off as a sport only for older people seems unjust, and Jackie is leading the charge in Waterlooville. The club has opened a junior section to give local children the chance to get active and socialise in a friendly environment.

A friendly environment is certainly what I walked into on a bright March morning as Jackie showed me around the club's facilities and introduced me to Mark Edwards, a coach who would be showing me the ropes. The club based in Jubilee Park felt very inclusive with members saying hello as they looked to practice their technique. I learned fairly quickly that this was going to be a challenge as my first two bowls raced off the end of the all weather surface and out of play. Mark, who coaches the junior section every other Sunday, soon had me getting to grips with the basics and enjoying the art of it.

Bowls has had a huge impact on Jackie's life, who has been playing for around 10 years. She said: "Its a great way of getting a bit of physical exercise but also having a bit of a social life as well. We have met a lot of new people, it is a great sport, and its made me fitter because you do have to be quite supple to do it but it also makes you think."

While she acknowledges that the sport's reputation has an element of truth to it, with it being taken up by mainly retired people, she believes the game can offer so much to all demographics. "What we are trying to do is encourage some of the youngsters to come along, there is a big youngster section in Portsmouth and we see no reason why we shouldn't have one in Havant," she said.

"Children can bowl from about the age of seven, we have the right sized bowls, its not an expensive sport and there is a lot of encouragement to get from going. There are a lot of championships to go in for and a lot of kids go round the country entering competitions. Younger people sometimes come along and think its easy and, of course it is not. Once you get into the sport you really have to think tactically and you have to be competitive. It is also a great sport to play with your family."

Jackie Buckley and Mark Edwards are hoping to encourage younger people to take up bowls and join Waterlooville Bowling Club.

The challenge and athleticism required (especially in the knees) did come somewhat as a surprise to me but as time went on I had bought into it and had further interest in the tactical side of the game. Mark was a patient coach and his enthusiasm for the sport was infectious. Having only recently taken up the game himself, it was something he always knew he wanted to do. He said: "I have only played for the past 18 months but I have always wanted to get into it. Now that I have more flexibility around work I have been able to play and do what I actually wanted to do, which was coach, and I have my coaching qualifications now."

He caught the bowls bug quickly after going to a free taster session at the club and signed up as a member shortly afterwards. He immediately saw the opportunity to start a junior section. Mark said: "We have a couple of juniors at the moment, and they have done really well. Recently I chucked them in the deep end and took them to a Hampshire competition. It was all new to them and in an indoor rink which is harder to bowl on but I was really proud of them, they did really well."