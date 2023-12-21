A Waterlooville sweet shop is closing down after nearly 12 years in business with the owner citing the decline of the high street as the main cause.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Francis Catcheside, 65, opened The Old English Sweet Company in The Boulevard, Waterlooville nearly 12 years ago but has taken the decision not to renew the lease and instead start his retirement. There were a number of mitigating factors that led him to the decision but the overriding issue was the gradual decline he has witnessed in Waterlooville precinct since opening the store.

Mr Catcheside said: “We had a break in the lease and we had to make a decision whether it was worth soldiering on for the full term. If we had seen out the lease I just don’t think we would be making any money over the next few years. Since opening we have seen a consistent decline in the high street, year in, year out. We had the option to walk away and decided to do so.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Old English Sweet Company in Waterlooville is closing its doors after nearly 12 years in business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There has been a regeneration project announced for Waterlooville precinct but Mr Catcheside is sceptical that it will be successful. He said: “I have no confidence that any of that will come to fruition. I have seen regeneration plans announced by Havant council numerous times since we have been here but none of it ever comes to anything. Its not a Havant or Waterlooville issue, its a national one of the changing face of the high street and the decline of the high street in favour of the internet, unfortunately no council initiative is going to change that.”

The store is set to close its doors for the final time on New Years Eve and Mr Catcheside reflected that it was the people that have been the highlight for him, the regular customers who he has built relationships with. He added: “I would like to thank all the regular customers from over the years, its been great dealing with them, hopefully I will bump into them in the coming months to say a personal cheerio.”