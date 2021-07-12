11 great memories of Havant and Waterlooville from 1990-1995
There was plenty of construction and demolition going on between these years in the area.
Monday, 12th July 2021, 6:58 pm
Take a look at the changes taking place.
In this selection you will see South Downs College’s new South building under construction, the renovation of the southbound carriageway of the A3M motorway at Waterlooville interchange, the demolition of the Old Empire Cinema in East Street, all in 1994 and the demonstration of new simulator software in April 1995 at Colt International in April 1995.
Make sure to click through all the pages of our gallery below!
