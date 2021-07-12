Clown Ben Lester in his crazy car at the Havant Town show, July 15 1995. The News PP3436

11 great memories of Havant and Waterlooville from 1990-1995

There was plenty of construction and demolition going on between these years in the area.

By Deborah Croker
Monday, 12th July 2021, 6:58 pm

Take a look at the changes taking place.

In this selection you will see South Downs College’s new South building under construction, the renovation of the southbound carriageway of the A3M motorway at Waterlooville interchange, the demolition of the Old Empire Cinema in East Street, all in 1994 and the demonstration of new simulator software in April 1995 at Colt International in April 1995.

Make sure to click through all the pages of our gallery below!

1. Memories from Havant and Waterlooville

A martial arts display wowed the crowds at Havant Park as part of the 1994 Havant show, July 16 1994. The News PP3435

Photo: The News archive

2. Memories from Havant and Waterlooville

The Prince Of Wales pub in Havant in April 1994. The News PP3383

Photo: The News archive

3. Memories from Havant and Waterlooville

Michael Oakes, Principal of the South Downs College, Havant, in front of the new South building, that is under construction in 1994. The News PP5186

Photo: The News archive

4. Memories from Havant and Waterlooville

Renovating the Southbound carriageway of the A3M motorway at Waterlooville interchange, 1994. The News PP5468

Photo: The News archive

