Waterlooville Waitrose: Supermarket is 'in talks' over the future of its empty shop before its lease expires
The Waitrose store in Dukes Walk shut its doors for the final time in June 2020 and since then local people have speculated about what will happen to the building.
Following the news that a new branch of discount chain Aldi will be coming to the town, some speculated that the former Waitrose site would be redeveloped to this end – but Aldi has confirmed that plans to construct a new purpose-built store in Elettra Avenue are still going ahead.
Now, a spokesperson for The John Lewis Partnership – the company behind Waitrose – has said the chain is “in talks with the landlords” about future plans for the building’s occupation raising hopes that it will not continue to remain empty for years. However, these plans are still in their early stages.
The Waitrose spokesperson confirmed the company still holds the lease on the property and this will run out in 2026.