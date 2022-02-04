Webinar to offer top tips for award-winning entries to News Business Excellence Awards

Anjana Gadgil hosting the 2021 News Business Excellence Awards Picture: Keith Woodland (080721-23)

The 30-minute webinar is taking place on Zoom on Thursday, February 10 at 2pm and will be led by expert writer Lucinda White, who will be sharing her top tips and writing techniques to help businesses stand out to the judges and present themselves in the best way possible.

Shortlisted businesses will be invited to the black tie ceremony due to take place on April 29 at Portsmouth Guildhall, which will be hosted by BBC South Today presenter Anjana Gadgil and sponsored by the University of Portsmouth Business School.

The Business Excellence Awards are free to enter and aim to recognise, reward and celebrate all the successful businesses and professional individuals within Portsmouth and surrounding areas.