Wendy's in Portsmouth: Exterior of former Burton site transformed with new signage for American fast food giant
The former Burton store, located in Commercial Road, has seen a dramatic cosmetic change as the signage for Wendy’s can now be seen.
The fast food chain serves up a range of different burgers and sides and the venue has been given a face lift with new signs, a new window layout and a delivery pickup point.
The online site has also been updated with Commercial Road now officially listed as one of the store locations – currently it says ‘opening soon’ and no one knows when the site will start trading.
The new store has been welcomed by the leader of Portsmouth City Council who has previously said that it shows that businesses have ‘confidence’ in the future of the city centre.
Councillor Steve Pitt has said that “it will be fantastic to see a key corner unit come back into use.”