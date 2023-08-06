The fast food chain serves up a range of different burgers and sides and the venue has been given a face lift with new signs, a new window layout and a delivery pickup point.

The vacant unit on the corner of Commercial Road and Arundel Street in Portsmouth is earmarked to host the city's first branch of Wendy's, with separate plans for housing above. Credit: JKR Restaurant

The online site has also been updated with Commercial Road now officially listed as one of the store locations – currently it says ‘opening soon’ and no one knows when the site will start trading.

The new store has been welcomed by the leader of Portsmouth City Council who has previously said that it shows that businesses have ‘confidence’ in the future of the city centre.