The chain is known for its delicious burger options but they also offer up a range of tasty treats and here is what you can expect to see if a new store arrives in the city.

Breakfast

Wendy's could be coming to Commercial Road - here is what is on the menu. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

If you are someone that lives for breakfast, Wendy’s has got you covered with their range of breakfast sandwiches and combos.

The breakfast menu currently consists of the sausage, egg and cheese croissant, the bacon, egg and cheese croissant, the breakfast baconator, the classic egg and cheese sandwich, the classic sausage egg and cheese sandwich and the classic bacon, egg and cheese sandwich.

The morning menu also offers different sized breakfast potatoes and pain au chocolat, as well as combination offers that include a drink.

Burgers

There is a full range of burger options that will suit everyone.

From a bacon cheeseburger to the cheeseburger deluxe and the baconator, there are classic meal options to choose from – but there are also some burgers exclusive to Wendy’s.

Dave’s tripple burger is three quarters of a pound of British beef separated by cheese slices and finished with lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup, mayo, and onion all in two buns –this burger is definitely a challenge to take on.

Customers can also get Dave’s double burger and single burger which are smaller versions of the biggest burger on the menu.

Chicken sandwiches and nuggets

Chicken nuggets and spicy chicken nuggets are available in various sizes including a 20 piece selection, an eight piece box and a four piece option.

If you don’t fancy a burger there are chicken sandwich options available which include a grilled chicken sandwich, a classic chicken sandwich, a spicy chicken sandwich and an avocado chicken club sandwich.

Veggie option

The menu has a veggie burger option which is a curry bean burger topped with cheese, tomatoes, lettuce and curry mayo.

Sides

There is a long list of sides that people can tuck into including chilli con carne, baconator fries, classic fries, chilli cheese fries and apple bites.

Wendy’s also offers a range of baked potatoes with toppings including cheese, bacon, sour cream and chives and chilli cheese.

Salads

There are two salads on the menu for those looking for a healthier alternative.

Customers can get themselves an avocado chicken salad or a caeser chicken salad from the store.

The menu also has options for children as well as chocolate and vanilla milkshakes.