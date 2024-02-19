Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The tower is designed to improve beach safety, providing an elevated lifeguard viewpoint, will also include modernised public facilities, including a disabled and baby changing unit, a medical suite, and a management centre as part of its plans to improve safety at the popular location along the south coast in West Sussex.

The West Wittering Estate, who manage West Wittering Beach, has decided to create the tower as a result of the increasing number of visitors at West Wittering Beach, which is becoming popular for tourists and surfers, as well as nature lovers, as well as meet the need for modernised facilities and effective lifeguarding services. The new tower is expected to be completed by winter 2024.

A spokesperson for West Wittering Estate explained: “On average, 190 people need lifeguard assistance in the water and 165 need medical assistance each year – the team also successfully searches for and reunites 300 people. These numbers have created the need for advanced public amenities and for an appropriate modern safety facility. That’s why we’re delighted to be working with Cover Storey Architects and King and Drury as we continue to improve safety and facilities for generations to come.”

An artist's impression of the new facility

Dan Stroud, partner of Cover Storey Architects, said the team were happy to working with the West Wittering Estate again following the completion of the Beach Cafe in 2019. He said: “The lifeguard tower and facility hub have been sensitively designed similarly to the Beach Cafe with sustainability in mind, featuring natural textures throughout and keeping biodiversity front and centre. The building includes a large gabion wall to protect from prevailing winds from the southwest and allows sand to due up against it, which is great for ecology.”

James King, director of King and Drury Construction added: “The building will provide new facilities as well as improved safety for the local community and visitors afar, and we feel very proud to be part of that. To keep the public informed of what we are doing on our beach, we are posting a series of small videos on YouTube, giving a unique insight to what’s happening behind the scenes. It is fantastic to be a part of this community project.”