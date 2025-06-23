The first steps have been taken towards the opening of a new pub at Whiteley Shopping Centre with a Wetherspoons launching a bid to move into the former Jurassic Grill unit.

The pub chain has applied to Winchester City Council for a Certificate of Lawfulness to use the empty unit as a pub which, if granted, will pave the way towards its opening.

The opening hours will be 7am to 11pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 10pm Sunday and bank holidays.

Former Jurassic Grill in Whiteley

As previously reported by The News, the pub giant is set to open more venues across the country - including one in Whiteley - as part of its expansion plans.

Now the application to the council confirms the location as the unit formerly occupied by Jurassic Grill which closed last year and if granted it will be the shopping centre’s first pub - with it boasting a number of other eateries and restaurants. Whiteley itself only has one other pub which is Parsons Collar and is attached to the Solent Hotel.