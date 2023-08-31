The Lord Palmerston pub, in Palmerston Road, Southsea, will reopen at 8.00am on Wednesday, September 6, after more than a month of closure for refurbishment.

The extensive project, costing £650,000, has included full redecoration and internal alterations such as the addition of new skylight lighting. According to J D Wetherspoon, 20 new jobs – full and part-time – have been created at the pub.

The Lord Palmerston Wetherspoon pub in Palmerston Road has been closed since July.

The pub, which first opened as a Wetherspoons in June 2010 and has been managed by Meli Papanikolaou since September 2019, has undergone a complete refurbishment to the customer area, as well as behind the scenes upgrades.

Pub manager Meli Papanikolaou said: “Wetherspoon has spent £650,000 on the pub, providing further substantial investment into the area, as well as creating new jobs for local people.

“Myself and my team will look forward to welcoming customers back into The Lord Palmerston and we are confident that they will be impressed by the new-look pub.”

The internal entrance lobby has been altered to improve access, and a new roof light atrium has been installed at the rear of the premises.

The pub has been fully redecorated throughout, including a new colour scheme and finishes, a new bespoke carpet and additional seating. A projector has also been installed for the screening of big sporting events.