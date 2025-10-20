Whiteley apprentice’s talents and skills praised in winning national award

Louis Townrow, a team member at HiQ Tyres and Autocare in Whiteley, has been named Apprentice Tyre Technician of the Year at the prestigious Annual NTDA Tyre Industry Awards, a highlight of the 96th annual industry dinner hosted by TV personality Mark Durden-Smith.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards, which are among the most prestigious in the UK tyre industry, recognised Louis’s exceptional technical talent, dedication to learning, and outstanding professionalism. The Apprentice Tyre Technician category was particularly competitive this year, with nine short listed finalist nominees from across the UK vying for the top spot.

Currently in the final stages of his apprenticeship, Louis, 21, has already made a name for himself as a reliable and highly skilled technician at HiQ Whiteley. His journey into the industry was driven by a lifelong passion. Louis is a self-described “petrolhead” who was modifying cars, including his own retro Vauxhall Nova, before he even had his driving licence. That enthusiasm is now reflected in every aspect of his work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s hard to believe Louis is still an apprentice,” said Andy Mellers, Managing Director, HiQ Whiteley. “His knowledge, attitude and performance can match, and often exceed, those of fully qualified technicians. This award is a huge recognition of the talent that exists within HiQ. He will be one of the best in the industry given time.”

Currently in the final stages of his apprenticeship, Louis, 21, has already made a name for himself as a reliable and highly skilled technician at HiQ Whiteley.

Louis’ skills were recognised by his training provider, Shane Charles, a Motor Vehicle Lecturer at South Hampshire College Group: “Louis has been attending our Day Release Apprenticeship program. Prior to joining this program Louis had been enrolled on a course that the college unfortunately closed, leaving him without a qualification and part way through his learning. Louis did not let this setback stop him.”

Louis has embraced every opportunity to advance his technical qualifications. He is already EV Level 3 certified putting him well ahead of the curve compared to many in the early stages of their careers. He has maintained a 100% pass rate through his college modules at South Hampshire College Group.

Splitting his time between classroom-based theory and practical, hands-on work in the HiQ Whiteley centre, Louis has thrived in both environments. His experience ranges far beyond tyre fitting. He’s been actively involved in bigger projects such as engine replacements and clutch changes. It’s this multi-skilled approach and willingness to handle any technical job that has earned him the respect of his colleagues and customers alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to technical ability, Louis stands out for his strong commitment to health and safety. He consistently demonstrates best practice when it comes to PPE use, workplace awareness and vehicle safety.

Customers often highlight Louis’s ability to explain complex vehicle issues in an easy-to-understand language, a skill that has helped build loyalty at the Whiteley centre. His natural customer rapport and clarity of communication have turned first-time visitors into long-term customers.

Louis’s success adds to a strong evening for HiQ at this year’s NTDA Awards, with the network celebrating nominations across four categories and a delegation of more than 20 team members, including the HiQ Council, attending the ceremony.

“Winning this award is a dream come true,” Louis said. “I’m incredibly grateful to my team at HiQ Whiteley, Steve, one of our directors for giving me this opportunity, and my tutors at college. I’ve learned so much and I’m excited for what comes next.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HiQ Tyres & Autocare has recently expanded its nationwide network of autocare centres to over 190 Centres. The Whiteley Centre is based on Solent Way near Fareham and is perfectly located to service motorists across the region, being based close to the M27.