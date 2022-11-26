Whiteley firm Onestream signs deal with BT to bring 'supercharged' broadband to millions of homes

The agreement will see Onestream offer customers connections through BT’s Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) and high-speed SoGEA network – the largest network of its kind in the UK. The deal will also allow Onestream to offer high-speed ‘supercharged’ GFast connections to customers whose premises do not have access to direct fibre. GFast technology, described as ‘the next best thing’ to full fibre, can be used to connect more than 2.8m UK premises that are without direct fibre access but are within suitable range of a service exchange cabinet.

Aaron Brown, co-founder of Onestream, said: ‘This new partnership with BT Wholesale strengthens our ability to bring fast, reliable broadband to customers wherever they are in the UK, reinforcing our ability to bring resilient, high-quality broadband to more homes and businesses than any other provider.

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Whiteley shopping centre reveals Christmas activities

The team of Whiteley-based broadband provider Onestream

‘It adds new options to our portfolio, enabling us to tailor the right connection for each individual customer, connect them quickly once they sign up with us, and use our technical know-how to provide the fastest possible broadband even if they do not yet have access to FTTP. It’s all part of our mission to make Onestream “the one for everyone”, with the widest reach, fastest and most reliable connections, and industry-leading levels of customer service and expertise.’