Whiteley will be welcoming a special selection of characters to the centre over the Easter holidays, who will meet and greet guests.

Whiteley Shopping Centre, near Fareham, will welcome a selection of Alice in Wonderland-inspired characters to the centre over the Easter holidays to give visitors of all ages "a spring in their step."

Whiteley will be welcoming a special selection of characters to the centre over the Easter holidays, who will meet and greet guests. This will take place on Saturday, March 30 and Thursday, April 4 between 11am and 4pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read More Watch: Wall climbing is a fun thing to do this Easter

On Saturday, March 30, the Tea Loving Hatter and his Curious Friend will roam the centre from 11am until 4pm keeping customers entertained with "eccentric songs and stories from wonderland." On Thursday, April 4, Magical Nanny and the Cheeky Chimney Sweep will also be visiting to sprinkle a spoonful of magic between 11am and 4pm, taking to the Whiteley stage to perform a host of songs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mia Gordon, centre director at Whiteley, said: “We always love welcoming well-known characters to Whiteley as they never fail to put a smile on the faces of visitors. We know many people will be looking for ways to spend quality time with loved ones during the Easter break, and with our character visits, as well as a number of restaurant and leisure deals, and exciting cinema releases, there are endless possibilities at the centre.”

The deals on offer at Whiteley over the Easter break, include:

Rock Up climbing cente is offering soft play from £3.95, toddler climb from £10.75 and a climber pass from £15.25.

Frankie and Benny’s has a movie-and-a-meal deal, with customers who show their Cineworld ticket able to enjoy 30 per cent off their bill, while Prezzo is also offering 25% off all food from scrumptious salads to mouth-watering pizzas until March 28 with a valid discount code.

At Cineworld, the Cinesaver discount allows visitors to see any film for just £5.99 on a Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday, the Early Week special means you can also enjoy discounts on in-cinema snacks on these days.

