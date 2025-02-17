Whiteley shopping centre performing random acts of kindness for shoppers

Whiteley is celebrating Random Acts of Kindness Day this Monday (17th February), with prizes, flowers and vouchers being given to shoppers throughout the day.

Members of the centre team, easily noticeable in their colourful outfits, will be giving away daffodil bunches and chocolate hearts, as well as prizes from various retailers including free drinks vouchers from Costa Coffee and Starbucks, Clarins skincare bundles from Boots and accessories from Accessorize. The Body Shop will also be giving away goodie bags containing an assortment of products.

Mia Gordon, centre manager at Whiteley, said: “We are always looking for new ways to give our shoppers reasons to smile and so for Random Acts of Kindness Day, we wanted to remind people that not only is kindness free, it’s also contagious.

“We hope all who are lucky enough to be given something by our team members on Monday will be able to pass on that kindness to someone else in our wider community.”

For more information or to plan your visit to Whiteley, visit: www.whiteleyshopping.co.uk