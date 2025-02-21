Whether it is Gunwharf Quays, Cascades, or even further afield to West Quay in Southampton, there are plenty of shops on offer. Another fantastic shopping centre is Whiteley, housing a number delicious eateries as well as popular shops such as Waterstones, Pandora, Next, and Mamas & Papas.

We have looked through the Google reviews for each store to find the most popular shop to visit in Whiteley. While a number of bigger stores might not rank as high as you would have thought, all of the stores have ratings above 2.8 out of five.

Here are the Whiteley shops ranked from worst to best according to Google reviews:

1 . Whiteley Shopping Centre Here are he 33 shops in Whiteley as ranked by customers on Google reviews. Photo: NW Photo Sales

2 . Nevisport Located inside the Trespass store, Nevisport has a rating of 2.7 but from only 7 reviews. One customer said: "great place, great prices". Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Sports Direct Sports Direct has a Google review rating of 2.9. One customer said: "Like all Sports Directs it has good prices and variety of shoes on offer." Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales