Whiteley Shopping Centre - top ranked shops to visit including Waterstones, Mamas & Papas, and Pandora

By Joe Williams
Published 21st Feb 2025, 15:10 BST
There are a number of great shopping centres in the Portsmouth area.

Whether it is Gunwharf Quays, Cascades, or even further afield to West Quay in Southampton, there are plenty of shops on offer. Another fantastic shopping centre is Whiteley, housing a number delicious eateries as well as popular shops such as Waterstones, Pandora, Next, and Mamas & Papas.

We have looked through the Google reviews for each store to find the most popular shop to visit in Whiteley. While a number of bigger stores might not rank as high as you would have thought, all of the stores have ratings above 2.8 out of five.

Here are the Whiteley shops ranked from worst to best according to Google reviews:

1. Whiteley Shopping Centre

Here are he 33 shops in Whiteley as ranked by customers on Google reviews. Photo: NW

Located inside the Trespass store, Nevisport has a rating of 2.7 but from only 7 reviews. One customer said: "great place, great prices".

2. Nevisport

Located inside the Trespass store, Nevisport has a rating of 2.7 but from only 7 reviews. One customer said: "great place, great prices". Photo: Google Maps

Sports Direct has a Google review rating of 2.9. One customer said: "Like all Sports Directs it has good prices and variety of shoes on offer."

3. Sports Direct

Sports Direct has a Google review rating of 2.9. One customer said: "Like all Sports Directs it has good prices and variety of shoes on offer." Photo: Google Maps

WH Smith in Whiteley has a Google review rating of 3.7 from 112 reviews. One customer said: "Customer service is great and staff are helpful and friendly"

4. WH Smith

WH Smith in Whiteley has a Google review rating of 3.7 from 112 reviews. One customer said: "Customer service is great and staff are helpful and friendly" Photo: NW

