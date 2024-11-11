Whiteley startup’s AI technology bridges gap for Portsmouth tenants of all ages

Jeffries & Dibbens, a longstanding Portsmouth-based letting agency, has introduced a revolutionary AI-driven solution to help tenants address property maintenance issues 24/7. The technology developed by AI startup RezX, is already making a positive impact on residents and property managers alike.

In a recent example, an 81-year-old resident in North End experienced firsthand how RezX’s AI assistant makes property management more accessible. When the tenant needed help troubleshooting a minor issue in her flat, she made the call, explained her problem, and the RezX AI assistant responded quickly, guiding her through a solution—without her even realizing she was speaking to AI. “It was just like speaking to someone from the office,” she said. “I didn’t even realise it was a machine! It made everything so much easier.”

For Jeffries & Dibbens, which has served Portsmouth’s property market since 1996, the RezX AI assistant offers a significant upgrade in tenant support, available 24/7 to help with a range of property issues. Instead of waiting for a callback or relying on busy staff, tenants can access instant guidance, giving them the help they need while allowing the agency to focus on managing its portfolio.

Ed, the founder of RezX, sees this as an exciting step toward modernising property management. “Our mission at RezX is to bring the latest in AI technology to improve tenant experiences while streamlining operations for letting agencies. We want every tenant to feel looked after and supported, and for letting agencies, it means saving time and freeing up resources for the most complex cases.”

Ed Gain, founder of Whiteley AI startup RezX

For residents like this North End tenant, RezX’s AI assistant delivers simplicity and peace of mind. As she said, “It’s nice to know there’s something there to help without any fuss.”

RezX, with its AI assistant, is paving the way for a new era of tenant care—one where technology works seamlessly to make property management efficient, friendly, and supportive.