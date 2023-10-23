News you can trust since 1877
Who's Got The Bag sweet shop officially open in Gosport following successful launch event

Gosport has officially welcomed a brand new sweet shop which opened its doors this weekend.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 10:47 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 10:49 BST

Who’s Got The Bag officially opened its doors in Gosport on Saturday (October 21) with a comic-themed launch.

The opening welcomed cosplayers dressed in their finest outfits to portray popular comic book characters.

The business was founded by Jonathan Doidge and James Epps in 2020, and it was run as an online retailer based out of a warehouse in Gosport.

The sweet shop, which is located in the High Street, Gosport, offers a selection of treats from pick ‘n’ mix to grab bags and customer can also choose premium bags of custom-made sweets.

Here are five pictures from the opening event:

Jonathan Doidge, left, and business owner James Epps. Opening of Who's Got The Bag sweet shop in High Street, Gosport Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 211023-35)

The scene straight after opening. Opening of Who's Got The Bag sweet shop in High Street, Gosport Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 211023-36)

Opening of Who's Got The Bag sweet shop in High Street, Gosport Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 211023-34)

Who's Got The Bag sweet shop in High Street, Gosport Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 211023-37)

