Who's Got The Bag sweet shop officially open in Gosport following successful launch event
Who’s Got The Bag officially opened its doors in Gosport on Saturday (October 21) with a comic-themed launch.
The opening welcomed cosplayers dressed in their finest outfits to portray popular comic book characters.
The business was founded by Jonathan Doidge and James Epps in 2020, and it was run as an online retailer based out of a warehouse in Gosport.
The sweet shop, which is located in the High Street, Gosport, offers a selection of treats from pick ‘n’ mix to grab bags and customer can also choose premium bags of custom-made sweets.
