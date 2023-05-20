Wickham Horse Fair 2023: 24 pictures from the event which sees travellers flock to Hampshire
Hundreds of travellers enjoyed fine weather at Hampshire’s historic horse fair – one of the largest gatherings of its kind – as it returned in full force for 2023.
Large crowds turned out to race, trade or watch horses at this year’s Wickham Horse Fair and to enjoy the fairground rides on offer. Traders also sold other animals such as poultry and canaries as well as clothing and horse tack.
NOW READ: Wickham Horse Fair: Thousands turn out in Wickham for annual historic horse fair in one of the UK's largest traveller gatherings
The historic event has brought travelling people to the area for almost 800 years but has increasingly attracted attention from local people who come to enjoy the spectacle.
Here are 24 photos of families, horses and traders at this year’s Wickham Horse Fair: