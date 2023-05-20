News you can trust since 1877
Wickham Horse Fair 2023: 24 pictures from the event which sees travellers flock to Hampshire

Hundreds of travellers enjoyed fine weather at Hampshire’s historic horse fair – one of the largest gatherings of its kind – as it returned in full force for 2023.

By Joe Buncle
Published 20th May 2023, 19:09 BST
Updated 20th May 2023, 19:10 BST

Large crowds turned out to race, trade or watch horses at this year’s Wickham Horse Fair and to enjoy the fairground rides on offer. Traders also sold other animals such as poultry and canaries as well as clothing and horse tack.

NOW READ: Wickham Horse Fair: Thousands turn out in Wickham for annual historic horse fair in one of the UK's largest traveller gatherings

The historic event has brought travelling people to the area for almost 800 years but has increasingly attracted attention from local people who come to enjoy the spectacle.

Here are 24 photos of families, horses and traders at this year’s Wickham Horse Fair:

Bailey Doe on a horse

1. Horse-riding

Bailey Doe on a horse Photo: Habibur Rahman

People watching the horses at the fair

2. Horses

People watching the horses at the fair Photo: Habibur Rahman

Shauna Copp and Andrea Roberts, who came to browse the baby clothes.

3. Shopping

Shauna Copp and Andrea Roberts, who came to browse the baby clothes. Photo: Habibur Rahman

Bill Lee, Chris Oughton and Joey Oughton and Jasmin, 10.

4. Families

Bill Lee, Chris Oughton and Joey Oughton and Jasmin, 10. Photo: Habibur Rahman

