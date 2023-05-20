Large crowds turned out to race, trade or watch horses at this year’s Wickham Horse Fair and to enjoy the fairground rides on offer. Traders also sold other animals such as poultry and canaries as well as clothing and horse tack.

The historic event has brought travelling people to the area for almost 800 years but has increasingly attracted attention from local people who come to enjoy the spectacle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NOW READ: Portsmouth prepares to welcome the biggest ship ever to arrive in harbour

People watching the horses at the fair Picture: Habibur Rahman

Most Popular

Joey Oughton, 78, said: ‘Me and my family have been coming here ever since I was a little tot. It’s not as good as it used to be when we were boys but it’s a nice day out. The kids like to see the horses. We’ve got horses ourselves so we’re just looking to see what other people have got. It’s a get-together to meet old friends you haven’t seen for old times and see how life’s treating them.‘

Andrea Roberts, who lives in Portsmouth, said: ‘I’ve been coming since the kids were little and now I’m shopping for the first grandchild – a good 24 years. It’s very busy today but the weather is good and they’ve got some nice stalls. The baby clothes are the best here.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Haggerty, who is from Ireland but travelled from Bristol for the event to sell ponies, said: ‘I’ve been coming here the last 25 years and every time I come up here I enjoy myself. The police and everyone are beautiful people and it’s a well organised fair. I never see any hassle here. It’s a lovely part of the country – I look forward to coming here.’

Cousins Nelson, 76, and Henry have been coming to the event all their lives.

The Hegarty family at Wickham Horse Fair Picture: Habibur Rahman

Nelson said: ‘I’ve seen better years. There were more travelling people, there were more horses – there were more of our own kind here. We come here to meet people, see our friends, see the horses and have a chat. It’s the only time you see people, events like this. We’re traveller people so we’ll always have an interest in horses.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlotte has been attending since she met her husband Joe and married into the travelling community eight years ago. Charlotte said: ‘I’ve married into their family and for me it’s a tradition that I want my son to grow up and experience. It’s just about family and people coming together. To think that everyone can’t get on, whether you’re a traveller or not, is narrow-minded.

Joe added that this fair was ‘livelier’ than the past few have been and that there hasn’t been any ‘trouble’ at the event for several years.

Shauna Copp and Andrea Roberts Picture: Habibur Rahman

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hampshire police officers and RSPCA representatives were also present to ensure the wellbeing of people and animals.

Prior to the event, a statement from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We have been working closely with organisers, local authority partners and businesses to ensure Wickham Horse Fair is a safe and enjoyable event for all communities.’

Bill Lee, Chris Oughton and Joey Oughton and Jasmin, 10. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Friends having fun at the fair Picture: Habibur Rahman

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad