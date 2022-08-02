The two-day Ideas Fest, taking place on Wednesday and Thursday, aims to enable business leaders, founders and professionals to enjoy themselves while securing new business opportunities, meeting like-minded people and taking away valuable and actionable insights from industry leaders.

Taking the stage will be Dragon’s Den star and host of number-one podcast The Diary of a CEO, Steven Bartlett, as well as founder of meditation app Calm, Michael Acton-Smith.

The festival has added more speakers to attend, some of which are Sophie Morgan, Brad Burton, Emma Sayle, Blair Imani, Jamie Bartlett, Julia Kessler, John Caudwell and many more.

Ideas Fest will take place from August 3 to 4 at Wickham Festival.

There will also be activities such as morning yoga, workshops in skills such as public speaking and circus skills, a silent disco, independent food and drinks vendors, a ‘boujie’ car boot sale in association with Richmond Motor Group, with profits being donated towards causes in Ukraine.

Founder Francesca James said: ‘We’re delighted to be adding more huge names to the line-up. It’s looking to be a fantastic event and we can’t wait to get our wellies on and bring the action to Wickham.

‘As a thank you to the local area for being so welcoming, we thought it would only be right to give something back, which is why we’re offering half price tickets to everyone who lives in the Hampshire and Winchester areas. Without the local community, this event would have not been possible.