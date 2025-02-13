Widespread power cuts have been reported in Gosport this evening (Thursday, February 13).

The power cuts are focused in central Gosport between Alverstoke and Ann’s Hill, which left 1,587 homes without power.

Power cuts in Gosport on February 13 | SSE

Engineers are now on site, with power restored in some areas although almost 700 homes are still without power.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks have said: “The unplanned fault is affecting the local area, and it’s likely several several streets in the area are affected by the same power cuts.

“Our engineers are in your local area and working hard to get your power restored as soon as possible. At this stage, based on initial investigations, we’re aiming to restore your power by 11.59pm (this evening).”

To track their progress visit: https://powertrack.ssen.co.uk/powertrack#QJ8083