Wilko: Closing dates for Hampshire stores including Havant, Southampton, Portsmouth, Waterlooville,
and live on Freeview channel 276
Administrators at PwC had already confirmed the locations of 52 Wilko stores that will close next week – but now the retailer has announced 124 more stores will shut between Sunday September 17 and Thursday September 21 – including some Hampshire branches. The chain’s remaining stores are all set to shut by early October.
Confirmed closing dates for Wilko stores in Hampshire are:
Aldershot, Tuesday, September 12
Andover: Thursday, September 21
Bordon: Thursday, September 21
Farnborough: Thursday, September 21
Havant, Hampshire: Thursday, September 21
Southampton West Quay: Thursday, September 14
No dates have yet been announced for Portsmouth, Waterlooville, Shirley or Basingstoke.