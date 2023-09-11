News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Wilko: Closing dates for Hampshire stores including Havant, Southampton, Portsmouth, Waterlooville,

Closing dates have been confirmed for a number of Wilko stores in Hampshire after administrators failed to secure a deal from any suitor to buy the business.
By Kelly Brown
Published 11th Sep 2023, 19:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 19:58 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Administrators at PwC had already confirmed the locations of 52 Wilko stores that will close next week – but now the retailer has announced 124 more stores will shut between Sunday September 17 and Thursday September 21 – including some Hampshire branches. The chain’s remaining stores are all set to shut by early October.

ALSO READ: Stores across Hampshire to close, union says

Confirmed closing dates for Wilko stores in Hampshire are:

A closing date for the Havant branch of Wilko has been confirmedA closing date for the Havant branch of Wilko has been confirmed
A closing date for the Havant branch of Wilko has been confirmed
Most Popular

Aldershot, Tuesday, September 12

Andover: Thursday, September 21

Bordon: Thursday, September 21

Farnborough: Thursday, September 21

Havant, Hampshire: Thursday, September 21

Southampton West Quay: Thursday, September 14

No dates have yet been announced for Portsmouth, Waterlooville, Shirley or Basingstoke.

Related topics:HampshireWilkoPortsmouthWaterloovilleSouthamptonHavantPwC