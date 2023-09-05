Watch more videos on Shots!

It was rumoured that Doug Putman, who bought HMV in 2019, was looking to purchase the chain but that there has been some difficulty with the transaction due to the amount of debt that Wilko has with suppliers.

Wilko negotiations are in progress. Photo credit should read: James Manning/PA Wire

The uncertainty has continued for staff members at the company who do not know whether or not they will keep their jobs.

Wilko stores have also stopped running their delivery and click and collect services and there are huge sales in place across all of the shops.