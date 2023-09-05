News you can trust since 1877
One of the most well known high street shops entered administration at the beginning of last month and hundreds of stores have officially been put at risk.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 5th Sep 2023, 10:19 BST
Wilko went into administration in August and since then, there has been a lot of uncertainty around what is going to be happening with the stores and the staff.

It was rumoured that Doug Putman, who bought HMV in 2019, was looking to purchase the chain but that there has been some difficulty with the transaction due to the amount of debt that Wilko has with suppliers.

Wilko negotiations are in progress. Photo credit should read: James Manning/PA WireWilko negotiations are in progress. Photo credit should read: James Manning/PA Wire
The uncertainty has continued for staff members at the company who do not know whether or not they will keep their jobs.

Wilko stores have also stopped running their delivery and click and collect services and there are huge sales in place across all of the shops.

Currently, there are still discussions with the administrators about possible deals with the likes of B&M Bargains, Poundland and The Range – but a negotiation is unlikely to be announced today (August 5).

