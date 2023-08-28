Hundreds of stores around the country are being affected by the administration process with sales in each shop and it is believed that up to 400 stores could close for good –Portsmouth and Fareham amongst those at risk.

Mark Jackson, wilko CEO, said: “We left no stone unturned when it came to preserving this incredible business but must concede that with regret, we’ve no choice but to take the difficult decision to enter into

Wilko stops click and collect and home delivery services.

administration.

"We’ve a history steeped in serving customers and communities going back to 1930. Our founder JK Wilkinson started with a single hardware shop in Leicester and for over 90 years busy, hard-working families have come to us to get their household and garden jobs done quickly, simply and at the best value prices possible.”

Portsmouth and Hampshire currently have a number of Wilko stores and if they were to close, a lot of local high streets in the area would see the company, which has been running for years, disappear.