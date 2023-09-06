News you can trust since 1877
Wilko Closures: Two Hampshire stores among shops to close as doubts surround future - when and full list

Administrators for Wilko have revealed the locations of 52 stores which will close after failing to secure a rescue deal for the whole business.
By Freddie Webb
Published 6th Sep 2023, 11:16 BST- 2 min read
PwC, which was appointed to oversee the insolvency last month, said it remains in talks with parties interested in buying the remaining parts of the business. It comes a day after rival retailer B&M bought up to 51 other Wilko stores in a deal worth up to £13 million.

Administrators added on Wednesday that “it is possible that further store closures may regrettably be necessary”, depending on talks with remaining suitors.

It has been confirmed that 52 Wilko stores will close. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images.
It is understood that HMV owner Doug Putman is still in discussions with PwC over a possible deal to save a significant number of stores. There are Wilko stores in Arundel Shopping Centre in Arundel Street, Portsmouth, The Meridian Shopping Centre in Havant, Dukes Walk in Waterlooville and Market Quay Shopping Centre in West Street, Fareham.

The raft of closures next week will lead to to 1,016 redundancies, while the company has also announced hundreds of further job losses affecting warehouse and service centre staff.

Edward Williams, joint administrator, said: “In the absence of viable offers for the whole business, very sadly store closures and redundancies of team members from those stores are now necessary.

“The loss of these stores will be felt not only by the team members who served them with such dedication, including through the uncertainty of recent weeks, but also the communities which they have been a part of.”

The Wilko shop in the Wellington Centre in Aldershot will close on September 12. The store in the West Quay retail park in Southampton will shut its doors on September 14.

Here is the full list of closures

September 12:

Acton

Aldershot

Barking

Bishop Auckland

Bletchley FF

Brownhills

Camberley

Cardiff Bay Retail Park

Falmouth

Harpurhey

Irvine

Liverpool Edge Lane

Llandudno

Lowestoft

Morley

Nelson

Port Talbot

Putney

Stafford

Tunbridge Wells

Wakefield

Weston-super-Mare

Westwood Cross

Winsford

September 14:

Ashford

Avonmeads

Banbury

Barrow-in-Furness

Basildon

Belle Vale

Burnley (Relocation)

Clydebank

Cortonwood

Dagenham

Dewsbury

Eccles

Folkestone

Great Yarmouth

Hammersmith

Huddersfield

Morriston

New Malden

North Shields

Queen Street Cardiff

Rhyl

Southampton – West Quay

St Austell

Stockport

Truro

Uttoxeter

Walsall

Woking

The retailer’s Burnley store will also close on Thursday November 14, as part of a relocation.

