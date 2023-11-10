Wilko: Discount chain One Beyond to replace popular store in Waterlooville before Christmas
Budget retail chain One Beyond will be moving into the site in Dukes Walk, Waterlooville, before Christmas. It is due to open on December 15.
One Beyond is also planning to replace the former Wilko shop in Ilkeston, Derbyshire. Homeware and hardware giant Wilko collapsed into administration in August, putting thousands of jobs at risk.
In total, 400 high street shops across the UK were put up for closure. Previous rivals B&M, Poundland and The Range swooped in and established themselves in some of Wilko’s old outlets. Poundland announced it was moving into the former Wilko store in the Meridian Shopping Centre in Havant in September.
Now, One Beyond – which launched only four years ago – is looking at adding to its 107 sites nationwide, having previously announced they are moving into two former Wilko locations in Chelmsford, Essex, and Boston, Lincolnshire. Chief executive Chris Edwards told The Sun last month: “We're looking forward to bringing One Beyond's incredible value to even more shoppers across the UK."
A One Beyond spokesperson told the national publication: “We have now confirmed Ilkeston in Derbyshire for a December 1 launch and Waterlooville in Hampshire for December 15 - both town centre high street locations.” One Beyond sells 4,000 different products for £1, with thousands more costing extra.
The Wilko brand will not be disappearing entirely though. Five "stand-alone concept stores" will be opening across the UK ahead of the festive period.