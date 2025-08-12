Wonder, based in Fareham Shopping Centre, has been establishing itself in the town since it opened last year with more and more families experiencing the fun-filled sessions. The site offers children the chance to play as pilots, stewards, astronauts, as well as fire fighters, café workers and more.

While the Havant branched closed last month following a conflict with the council, the Fareham branch is thriving. Gavin Waller, a director of Wonder, said: “We're very fast approaching our one-year anniversary on September 21 and we will be having a big party to celebrate.

“Fareham Borough Council have been brilliant, they have worked alongside us to offer much-needed family entertainment and family attractions. We like to think we've added to that and the feedback has been phenomenal.”

Families are able to book the two hour sessions in advance with the space suitable for children up to the age of 8-years-old. With the summer holidays in full swing it has been a much needed antidote to the lull that has been experienced in children’s play centre’s across the country with the hot weather resulting in quiet spells.

Gavin said: “It's obviously been tough because of the good weather since mid-March, so we welcome the school holidays. We are very busy. but we do still have availability, so I encourage everyone to book and come along and see what we do.

“We're very excited about school holidays and then into what is a very busy period with Halloween, October half-term and then Christmas.”

While the weather has affected the business, it has still built a loyal following that it is hoping to increase by expanding its services. Plans are being made to convert the upstairs of the unit into an community and event space with Gavin hoping they will be able to “introduce some exciting events in the very near future”.

The introduction of an upstairs space will build on other additions that have proven successful in Fareham. A Wonder Tots group for children aged 0-4 has been popular as well a group for parents with SEN children

Gavin said: “One thing we're really proud of is we've been working with SEN mums from primarily Portsmouth, but Fareham also. Many parents feel isolated at this time of year in the summer holiday, so it's really important that they have somewhere safe that they can come.

“We introduce that throughout the summer holidays, one session a week for SEN mums to come and hopefully have some relaxing time and enjoy the space with the children. It’s something we're really proud of.”

Further information on Wonder, including how to book a session, can be found on wonder-imagination.co.uk.

Take a look inside Wonder in Fareham in the pictures below:

