Juggling work and parenting isn’t easy — knowing your rights can make all the difference 💡

Michelle Kennedy, CEO of Peanut, embraced flexible work after becoming a mother

She now runs a start-up with a hybrid model: two days in-office, three from home

Partnering with Vodafone, she promotes inclusive policies for working parents

Research shows flexible roles could bring 440,000 parents back into the workforce

Michelle shares three tips to help parents confidently request flexibility at work

A CEO who came to appreciate the importance of flexible working after becoming a mother has shared three practical tips to help new parents juggle work and childcare more effectively.

Michelle Kennedy launched women’s online community Peanut in 2017, three years after having her first child and leaving a high-powered role in corporate law — a sector she describes as “unforgiving.”

Now a mother of two, the 42-year-old leads an award-winning start-up that embraces flexible working, offering employees the option to work two days in the office and three from home each week.

“I didn’t understand the need for flexible working until I became a mum,” she admits, urging businesses to adopt more parent-friendly policies.

(Photo: Michelle Kennedy) | Michelle Kennedy

Her comments come alongside new research from Vodafone, which suggests that enabling new parents to work flexibly — rather than take unplanned leave — could add over £10 billion to the UK economy.

The study surveyed parents across the UK and found that around 440,000 parents who are currently out of paid work would consider returning if flexible arrangements were available.

To highlight the benefits of inclusive workplace policies, Vodafone has partnered with Peanut to encourage other employers to follow suit, describing flexible working as a “win-win” for both businesses and families.

As part of its own commitment, Vodafone offers all new parents — including non-birthing partners, adoptive parents, and those using surrogacy — access to its 80/20 policy from day one.

This allows employees to work 80% of their contracted hours while receiving full pay, benefits, and holiday entitlement for six months after parental leave.

Michelle says: “Returning to work, post-parental leave is an enormous adjustment. Rediscovering a new version of yourself - one that is both working and parenting.

“Vodafone’s policy makes the enormous step of recognising that and will do an incredible amount for reducing that return-to-work anxiety we have all experienced - the ‘how am I going to show up everywhere?’ question is finally addressed.”

Vodafone and Peanut have joined forces to spotlight the value of inclusive workplace policies — particularly those that support parents returning to work after parental leave.

Their message: flexible working benefits not just families, but employers and the wider UK economy.

Together, they are urging UK employers to consider how they can support parents in maintaining career momentum without sacrificing wellbeing or work-life balance.

Michelle acknowledges that asking for flexible working can feel “daunting,” but stresses the importance of knowing your rights, understanding how to present your case, and being aware of the grounds on which a request might be declined.

In the UK, all employees have the legal right to request flexible working — and employers are legally required to assess such requests in a “reasonable manner.” A request can only be refused if the employer can show there’s a valid business reason.

As part of the Vodafone-Peanut partnership, Michelle has shared her top three tips for anyone who could benefit from flexible working but doesn’t know how to take the first step.

Look for allies at work

Michelle said: “From a non-HR perspective - but I think this is still valid - the first thing you have to do is go into your organisation and find out if there’s anyone there who’s making it work.

“Is there anyone working flexibly in your organisation already because they could be your best ally, your best example. Your best friend in this case is someone who’s already doing it and reaping the benefits.”

Sound out your manager

Michelle said: “Task number two, you need to speak directly with your manager or your immediate point of contact. That person knows exactly who you are, what your results are, and what it’s like to work with you.

“If you go to them and say ‘I need to come in late on such-and-such day’ or ‘I need a bit of flexibility here’, then ask them ‘can I show you I can make it work?’”

“Well, it’s very difficult for someone to just say ‘I don’t think you can make it work’ without at least being open to a conversation. And that’s the thing, you’re creating space for consideration, for dialogue, for a trial.”

Examine your work’s HR policy

Michelle said: “The third step, of course, is to bring in your HR team. Look at your policies and approach it from that angle too.”

She added: “Ultimately, it starts with finding real examples and having honest conversations with the people you work closest with.”

