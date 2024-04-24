Work on Waterlooville's Wellington Way begins as builders start to add residential units above shops.

Work has begun to revamp a section of Waterlooville’s town centre after plans were approved to add residential units on top of shops.
By Joe Williams
Published 24th Apr 2024, 15:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Work has begun in Waterlooville's Wellington Way with residential units being added above the retails unitsWork has begun in Waterlooville's Wellington Way with residential units being added above the retails units
Work has begun in Waterlooville's Wellington Way with residential units being added above the retails units

Workers have erected scaffolding in Wellington Way as Waterlooville's revamp begins. The commercial hub has been largely empty for a number of years but the addition of residential units above the commercial units was approved by Havant Borough Council late last year.

The addition of residential units is seen as one of the key aspects to encourage more people to visit the town centre.The addition of residential units is seen as one of the key aspects to encourage more people to visit the town centre.
The addition of residential units is seen as one of the key aspects to encourage more people to visit the town centre.

Planning applications have been approved for three blocks in Wellington Way to have 28 one-bedroom and 12 two-bedroom apartments in total. With scaffolding now erected over a small section, it marks the beginning of the regeneration of the town as the works coincide with the Waterlooville masterplan, which is currently being drawn up to encourage more people to visit the town centre. The residential units are seen as a key step in that direction.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The commercial units will also be renovated as part of the process. Waterlooville has been in the national spotlight recently with a Telegraph article listing it as an example of the decline of the high street. The commencement of these works as well as the masterplan could signify a turning point for the high street.

Related topics:WaterloovillePeople

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.