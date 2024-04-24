Workers have erected scaffolding in Wellington Way as Waterlooville's revamp begins. The commercial hub has been largely empty for a number of years but the addition of residential units above the commercial units was approved by Havant Borough Council late last year.

The commercial units will also be renovated as part of the process. Waterlooville has been in the national spotlight recently with a Telegraph article listing it as an example of the decline of the high street. The commencement of these works as well as the masterplan could signify a turning point for the high street.