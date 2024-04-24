Work on Waterlooville's Wellington Way begins as builders start to add residential units above shops.
Workers have erected scaffolding in Wellington Way as Waterlooville's revamp begins. The commercial hub has been largely empty for a number of years but the addition of residential units above the commercial units was approved by Havant Borough Council late last year.
Planning applications have been approved for three blocks in Wellington Way to have 28 one-bedroom and 12 two-bedroom apartments in total. With scaffolding now erected over a small section, it marks the beginning of the regeneration of the town as the works coincide with the Waterlooville masterplan, which is currently being drawn up to encourage more people to visit the town centre. The residential units are seen as a key step in that direction.
The commercial units will also be renovated as part of the process. Waterlooville has been in the national spotlight recently with a Telegraph article listing it as an example of the decline of the high street. The commencement of these works as well as the masterplan could signify a turning point for the high street.
