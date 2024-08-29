Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Aerospace workers at a firm in Segensworth will be going on strike today after failing to receive a pay offer which they say would bring them in line with industry averages.

The Unite union said approximately 150 highly skilled aerospace workers at Eaton Ltd near Fareham have voted overwhelmingly for strike action at the factory which produces essential parts and products for the aerospace sector. Fitters, technicians, supervisors and other staff are also scheduled to walk out tomorrow (August 30) and on September 16, 20, 27 and 30.

The Eaton Ltd site in Segensworth | Google street

The union said workers have repeatedly sought a single year pay offer which would bring their pay into line with industry averages. But it said that instead, their employer has tried to tie workers to a multi-year deal with a final offer of four per cent pay rise for this year, 3.5 per cent next year and then three per cent for the third year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It said the top skilled rate at the plant in Abbey Park is just £32,500 whereas the average UK wages now sits at £35,700. It claimed that within the aerospace sector Eaton’s rates are some of the lowest in the country. However the Aerospace company said it believed its pay offer was fair and was hoping to secure an agreement with staff.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is a multi-billion pound company making huge profits off the backs of our members, which could easily make a fair pay offer. “Our members just want a fair wage comparable with others across the sector they are highly skilled and valuable workers yet they are being denied decent pay.

Unite say that Eaton Ltd’s parent company, Eaton Corporation, made €3.5billion in profit in 2023 and paid its directors nearly €60million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unite regional officer Mark Fisher added: “This is a dispute of Eaton’s own making and it is their mess to clean up. “Our members want a pay deal that reflects both their skills and what other workers across the aerospace sector are earning. Eaton has refused this reasonable request leaving our members little choice but to head to the picket line.”

In a statement Eaton said believed its pay offer was fair, and was looking forward to receiving a counter offer from Unite members. It said: “Unfortunately, following the increase of the previously agreed 2023 pay deal last year, and after several months of pay negotiations with the representatives of our unionized members, we have still been unable to reach a resolution on a pay deal for 2024 and beyond.

“Based upon benchmarking with MAKE UK and other aerospace companies with similar manufacturing roles, we believe that Eaton’s pay proposals, base pay and total rewards are competitive in the local market.

“We look forward to receiving formal proposals from Unite following the rejection of our most recent multi-year proposal of 12.5 per cent over three years. We do remain committed to reaching an agreement that is focused on our employees’ best interests and gives them stability in the short and medium term.

“We recognize our employees’ right to take industrial action and have contingency plans in place to maintain operations and customer service and are intent on resolving this as quickly as possible.”