Yellow weather warning Portsmouth: Southsea Food Festival cancelled on Saturday as 'unseasonably' strong winds forecast

The first day of a highly-anticipated food festival has been cancelled due to concerns that high winds could endanger public safety.
By Joe Buncle
Published 13th Jul 2023, 17:03 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 17:36 BST

The Southsea Food Festival, which was supposed to kick off on Saturday, July 15, has been postponed due to a yellow weather warning from the Met Office.

Writing on social media, a Portsmouth City Council spokesperson said: ‘We are sorry to announce that the first day (Saturday July 15) of Southsea Food Festival has been cancelled due to a yellow weather warning of gusty winds, strong enough to damage food stalls and endanger people. The safety of our residents and everyone involved in making the event happen has to come first. We’re watching the weather closely and are expecting to run Southsea Food Festival on Sunday July 16.’

The event was due to take place on July 15 and 16, but the first day has been cancelled due to yellow weather warnings. Pictured: Huge crowds at last year's Southsea Food Festival.The event was due to take place on July 15 and 16, but the first day has been cancelled due to yellow weather warnings. Pictured: Huge crowds at last year's Southsea Food Festival.
The event was due to take place on July 15 and 16, but the first day has been cancelled due to yellow weather warnings. Pictured: Huge crowds at last year's Southsea Food Festival.
According to the council’s website, stewards will monitor the site on Sunday to ensure people stay safe during the bad weather.

The Met Office warning states that Saturday will be ‘unseasonably windy’ leading to risks such as power cuts, travel delays and possible damage to trees or temporary structures like the gazebos used at the festival.

Wind will reach speeds of 40 mph, and as high as 50 to 55 mph in exposed places such as over hills and along the south coast.

This year’s event was touted as being bigger and better than before, with more than 70 traders confirmed to attend – a record for the festival. The annual event is an opportunity for local food and drink traders to showcase their produce.

